Who will start at QB for Titans in Week 8 vs. Texans

Update: Tannehill has officially been ruled out so Willis will start his first career game Sunday against the Texans.

The #Titans have downgraded QB Ryan Tannehill to out and he won't travel. Malik Willis will start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2022

The Tennessee Titans have an AFC South divisional test in Week 8 against the Houston Texans. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is dealing with both an illness and an ankle sprain. He didn’t practice at all this week and is questionable for the game. If he is unable to go, rookie quarterback Malik Willis would be in line to get his first career start.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill remains ill and missed today’s walkthrough, putting rookie Malik Willis in line for his first NFL start Sunday against the #Texans, per sources.



Tannehill also is dealing with an ankle sprain. Willis got all the starter reps in practice this week. pic.twitter.com/nWImm6bnEh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2022

The Titans take a 4-2 record into this game and currently sit atop the division. After losing their first two games of the season, they have won four straight including last week’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill has completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,097 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. He is having a down year after the team traded away star receiver AJ Brown.

Willis was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was initially expected to be a top pick but ended up falling to the Titans in the third. Willis has only filled in sparingly for Tannehill in the regular season after impressing in the preseason. He has played in only two games and is 1 for 4 passing for six yards. He has added four rushing attempts for 16 yards. If he does indeed start on Sunday, we will be able to get a better idea of how his game translates to the NFL.