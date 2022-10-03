Daniel Jones injury has ankle injury, is day-to-day ahead of Week 5 vs. Packers

The New York Giants beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday to improve to 3-1, but they’re dealing with multiple injuries to their quarterback position. Starter Daniel Jones suffered an ankle injury and backup Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion in the win.

While Taylor will need to work his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol this week, Jones is considered day-to-day, per Ian Rapoport. The QB will continue getting tested but, “there is some optimism that he plays.”

Fantasy football implications

The Giants head to London to play the Packers this coming weekend and the first injury report will post on Wednesday. Given the importance of Jones’ legs to his game, it would not be surprising to see the team rest him much of the week to get him ready for Sunday.

Davis Webb is on the team’s practice squad and likely will see work this week while Jones and Taylor get better. We could also see the team sign a quarterback for some added depth. If Jones or Taylor can’t play on Sunday, Webb would get promoted off the practice squad.