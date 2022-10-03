Jonathan Taylor’s ankle injury thought to be ‘nothing major’ ahead of Week 5 TNF

The Indianapolis Colts start running back Jonathan Taylor was forced from their Week 4 matchup with the Titans due to an ankle injury. Some initial reports feared a high-ankle sprain, but now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the injury isn’t as serious.

It probably would make sense to sit Taylor out this week, as the Colts have a short turnaround to take on the Broncos in Denver on Thursday Night Football. Taylor was obviously bothered with it throughout their Week 4 game and was ineffective, though, that’s been the case for much of the season so far.

Fantasy football implications

Taylor has proven himself as a true stud running back in the league and some early season woes can’t diminish that fact. His workload and history make it impossible to sit him, even if you drop him in the rankings. This might be a spot where as a fantasy manager you hope your starter gets some real-life rest to get his ankle back up to par. If he can’t go against the Broncos, Nyheim Hines becomes at least a flex start in most leagues.