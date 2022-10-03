Cordarrelle Patterson headed to I.R. ahead of Week 5 vs. Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons are sending running back Cordarrelle Patterson to injured reserve, per Michael Rothstein. Patterson has been dealing with a knee injury and must have aggravated it in Week 4. Patterson had knee surgery and should return after the mandatory four weeks he’ll need to be out on I.R., per Ian Rapoport.

Fantasy football implications

With Patterson out for much of Week 4, Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley split work. Both put up strong games, with Allgeier carrying the ball 10 times for 84 yards and catching one target for 20 more, while Huntley had 10 carries as well, for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Allgeier is the pickup here, but if last week was any indication, Huntley will have a good workload as well. Both have some value moving forward, but they could hurt each other’s upside.