Treylon Burks activated off IR, will play in Week 10 vs. Broncos

Update: Burks was officially activated off injured reserve and will play in Week 10 vs. the Broncos. The Titans desperately need the rookie back in the lineup, lacking receiving options in a major way. Even coach Mike Vrabel has come out and publicly demeaned his receiving core. QB Ryan Tannehill has a chance to return as well, so that’s a great sign for the Titans’ offense.

Update: Burks is planning to play on Sunday against the Broncos.

Treylon Burks says the plan is for him to play Sunday. Will see how the week goes. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) November 9, 2022

Wednesday, November 9 Update: The Titans have designated Burks to return to practice from IR.

The Titans have designated first round WR Treylon Burks to return to practice from IR. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2022

Saturday update: Burks was placed on injured reserve by the Titans on Saturday ahead of Week 5. That means Burks will miss at least four weeks.

Friday update: Burks didn’t practice all week and has been ruled out. This is not a surprise and he will likely be ruled out again next week.

Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks will miss “some time,” per Ian Rapoport. Turf toe is tough to put a timetable on, so the Titans probably don’t have a good estimate, but he’ll need to get completely healed, as turf toe can be aggravated fairly easily it seems. There is still achance he goes on injured reserve, per Rapoport, but he won’t need surgery, which means he will be able to return this season.

Burks had yet to make a big splash, but he was getting big snaps and appeared on the verge of breaking out. That will have to wait for now.

Fantasy football implications

The Titans will go with Robert Woods as their No. 1, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chigoziem Okonkwo, and Kyle Phillips fill in after him. Woods is likely the only fantasy play, but they could also spread things out enough to make it tough to start any of them in 12 team leagues.