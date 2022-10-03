Treylon Burks to miss ‘some time’ with turf toe ahead of Week 5

Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks will miss “some time,” per Ian Rapoport. Turf toe is tough to put a timetable on, so the Titans probably don’t have a good estimate, but he’ll need to get completely healed, as turf toe can be aggravated fairly easily it seems. There is still achance he goes on injured reserve, per Rapoport, but he won’t need surgery, which means he will be able to return this season.

Burks had yet to make a big splash, but he was getting big snaps and appeared on the verge of breaking out. That will have to wait for now.

Fantasy football implications

The Titans will go with Robert Woods as their No. 1, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chigoziem Okonkwo, and Kyle Phillips fill in after him. Woods is likely the only fantasy play, but they could also spread things out enough to make it tough to start any of them in 12 team leagues.