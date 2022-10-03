Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out for Week 5 with concussion

Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has already been officially ruled out for Week 5 against the New York Jets with a concussion. Tagovailoa was hospitalized after suffering a brutal hit in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, with his injury sparking several investigations into the league’s concussion protocol and how he was allowed to play on a short week.

Fantasy football implications

With Tagovailoa officially ruled out, Teddy Bridgewater appears to be in line to get the start. The Dolphins won’t have to deal with the distractions of Tagovailoa’s status this week, which will allow them to prepare knowing Bridgewater is the guy they’re rolling with. That tends to help players from a fantasy standpoint. The Jets are typically a nice matchup for skill players, so Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should continue to be played in fantasy lineups despite the quarterback switch.