Rashod Bateman injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens were without Rashod Bateman for much of Week 4’s loss to the Bills, but we never really knew why. Today head coach John Harbaugh clued us in, saying that Bateman was dealing with a “mid-foot injury,” per Jeff Zrebiec.

Harbaugh considers Bateman “day-to-day,” which is usually a pretty meaningless designation coming from a coach. We’ll need to see his practice participation this week to get a better idea of where he stands.

Fantasy football implications

If Bateman were to miss time, Demarcus Robinson would likely take over his role, which is what happened in Week 4. Devin Duvernay has shown more upside, and should have more upside in fantasy if Bateman misses any time. Mark Andrews will remain the No. 1 receiver and could have more work funneled his way.

Baltimore plays on Sunday Night Football agains the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 and are currently 3-points favorites at home.