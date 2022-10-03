Jahan Dotson to miss Week 5 matchup vs. Titans with hamstring injury

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera revealed on Monday that wide receiver Jahan Dotson will miss their Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and possibly the following week with a hamstring injury. The rookie wideout sustained the injury on Sunday in the team’s 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, a game where he caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown before going down with the ailment.

This is a huge blow to the sputtering Washington offense as it loses one of its prolific early-season playmakers. Through four games, the first rounder out of Penn State had 12 receptions for 152 yards and four receiving touchdowns, which tied him for the league lead in scores. Dotson is currently the 16th rated wide receiver in fantasy football.

Fantasy football implications

With Dotson out, that means even more targets for Curtis Samuel against the Titans this week. You could also see J.D. McKissic continue to be incorporated into the passing game.