Russell Wilson limited with shoulder injury ahead of Week 5 vs. Colts

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed that starting quarterback Russell Wilson has a “dinged up” shoulder ahead of their Week 5 Thursday night matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Wilson sustained the injury in the team’s 32-23 loss at the Raiders on Sunday and was limited in practice on Monday.

The veteran Pro Bowl quarterback had a better day statistically in the Week 4 setback than he had in his previous three outings with his new franchise. He went 17-25 through the air for 237 yards and two touchdowns, adding an additional 29 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Wilson dealing with a shoulder injury ahead of the Thursday nighter is just more bad news for the Broncos offense after they found out earlier in the day that running back Javonte Williams had suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

Fantasy football implications

Obviously monitor the situation for the next two days as the Broncos will have a short week to operate. Brett Rypien is the backup quarterback in case Wilson is unable to go.