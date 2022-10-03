Report: Javonte Williams suffered torn ACL in Week 4 vs. Raiders

Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, per multiple reports. Williams had 10 carries for 28 yards before exiting the game Sunday. This is a tough blow for the Broncos and Williams, who was a trendy breakout candidate in fantasy football.

The Broncos are lucky to be 2-2 and losing Williams shouldn’t help the offense much. Denver barely got past the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers in previous weeks. A touchdown here and there and the Broncos are 0-4 this season. So they should consider themselves fortunate.

With Williams out, the Broncos leaned more on QB Russell Wilson and the passing game, behind against the Raiders. Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone combined for six carries and 28 yards, which wasn’t cutting it. With Williams sidelined, we could see the Broncos split carries with Gordon and Boone, similar to what the team was doing with Williams and Gordon.