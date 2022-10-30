Tyler Lockett is active for Week 8 vs. Giants

The Seattle Seahawks announced Week 8 inactives and Tyler Lockett is officially active for their matchup against the New York Giants. Lockett was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring/ribs injury.

Lockett, as well as WR DK Metcalf, is active for Week 8 vs. the Giants. Lockett was expected to be a game-time decision, but the fact he’s active means he should play his normal allotment of snaps. Lockett had seven catches for 45 yards last week vs. the Chargers. On the season, he has 41 catches for 468 yards and two TDs with Geno Smith as QB. With Lockett active, there’s no reason to keep him on your bench really unless it’s a shallow non-PPR league.