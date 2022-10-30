 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Davante Adams is active for Week 8 vs. Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders published their Week 8 inactives report and Davante Adams is ACTIVE for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. We break down what it means.

By TeddyRicketson
Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Texans 38-20. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Week 8 inactives and Davante Adams is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Adams was listed as questionable this week due to an illness. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was able to log a limited practice participation on Friday.

We could be in line for a flu-game-esque performance from Adams. I don’t know what the football equivalent of 38 points scored in basketball is, but Adams will look to pull it off after dealing with his illness this week. Adams wasted no time in reconnecting with his collegiate quarterback since arriving in Las Vegas. He has 37 receptions on 63 targets for 509 yards and five touchdowns which all lead the team by quite a large margin. Luckily, the wideout is active on Sunday, giving Derek Carr his top weapon.

You don’t need me to tell you to start Adams, but yea, start him. The Saints present a great matchup because they are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Even though Adams is near matchup-proof with how much of a target share he gets weekly, he has even more upside, given the favorable opponent. Keep him in your lineups.

