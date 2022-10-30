Darren Waller is inactive for Week 8 vs. Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Week 8 inactives and Darren Waller is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Waller was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was limited every day in practice this week.

Waller has been ruled out for the game, and it may actually benefit fantasy managers. He was limited all week with his hamstring injury, and you don’t want him to be active and block all game. At least now you know that you can sit Waller and have the opportunity to find a replacement tight end. The fact that he was ruled inactive does cause concern for long-term health if the injury is more serious than previously thought. His practice participation in the upcoming week will be important to monitor.

Before next week, you still have to deal with Week 8 fantasy football lineups! With Waller out, this should see a rise in targets for WRs Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins. All three of them were also on the injury report so that the true benefit will go to whichever guy(s) can take the field. Las Vegas should be able to take advantage of a battered Saints defense through the air on Sunday.