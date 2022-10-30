 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DK Metcalf is active for Week 8 vs. Giants

The Seattle Seahawks published their Week 8 inactives report and DK Metcalf is active for their matchup against the New York Giants. We break down what it means.

By DKNation Staff
DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks attempts a catch against J.C. Jackson #27 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Seattle Seahawks won 37-23. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks announced Week 8 inactives and DK Metcalf is officially active for their matchup against the New York Giants. Metcalf was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury.

The Seahawks will also have WR Tyler Lockett active for their matchup vs. the Giants in Week 8. Metcalf was injured last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers and only had one catch for 12 yards before exiting. It’s been a rough season for Metcalf with QB Geno Smith under center. Metcalf did have a stretch of three games against the Falcons, Lions and Saints where he posted 17 catches, nearly 300 yards receiving and two TDs. Other than that, he’s been a bust most weeks this season.

