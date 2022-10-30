DK Metcalf is active for Week 8 vs. Giants

The Seattle Seahawks announced Week 8 inactives and DK Metcalf is officially active for their matchup against the New York Giants. Metcalf was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury.

The Seahawks will also have WR Tyler Lockett active for their matchup vs. the Giants in Week 8. Metcalf was injured last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers and only had one catch for 12 yards before exiting. It’s been a rough season for Metcalf with QB Geno Smith under center. Metcalf did have a stretch of three games against the Falcons, Lions and Saints where he posted 17 catches, nearly 300 yards receiving and two TDs. Other than that, he’s been a bust most weeks this season.