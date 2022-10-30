Brandin Cooks is active for Week 8 vs. Titans

The Houston Texans announced Week 8 inactives and Brandin Cooks is officially active for their matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Cooks was listed as questionable this week due to a wrist injury.

The Texans say Cooks has a wrist injury but we all know that the veteran wideout has been in the rumor mill. Cooks will likely get traded to a contending team before the deadline or a team that needs WR help. While Cooks is active this week and expected to play, the Texans could take it easy with him so he’s 100% healthy for a potential deal. For that reason, it’s difficult to trust Cooks in fantasy football.

The thing is Nico Collins is inactive. So that’s one less wide receiver for targets for Davis Mills. Cooks could get more snaps and should see targets while the game is competitive. If things get out of hand, we could see Cooks benched to preserve him a bit.