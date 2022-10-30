How and what to watch for Bears vs. Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season

The Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys are both coming off victories as they get ready to face off on Sunday, October 30th. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. from AT&T Stadium in Arlington and will air on FOX.

Who is playing?

The Bears (3-4) may have figured some things out with their offense in last week’s 33-14 win over the New England Patriots. Justin Fields finished with a career-high 14 rushing attempts, and he went for 82 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak, but Chicago will head on the road on a short week of practice. Additionally, the Bears traded away defensive end and team captain Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week, so we’ll see what impact that has on the locker room.

The Cowboys (5-2) won five of their last six games including a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions at home last Sunday. In Dak Prescott’s return from injury, he completed 19-of-25 passes for 207 yards with a touchdown, and Ezekiel Elliott scored two touchdowns but could be out with an injury, while the defense forced five turnovers. Dallas traded for Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins this week to add another big body in the middle. Star linebacker Micah Parsons was added to the injury report during the week.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The Cowboys have to be very fortunate to be at 5-2 considering their starting quarterback missed five games, but it’s unfortunate they’re in an NFC East that features the two best teams in the league in terms of record as the Philadelphia Eagles are 6-0 and the New York Giants are 6-1. That race should be fun to watch, but the Cowboys are at least in a strong position to grab a wild card spot. The Bears just unloaded a team leader, so that might tell you they don’t feel strong about their postseason chances this season. According to Tankathon, Chicago would be drafting 14th overall if the NFL Draft started today.

Game pick — Cowboys to win

Dallas is favored by nearly double digits on DraftKings Sportsbook, so there’s an extremely high chance the Cowboys get to 6-2 this season. Last week’s performance appears to be the outlier of the season for a Bears offense that hadn’t scored more than 23 points in any of their first six games.

Bears vs. Cowboys TV info

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

Broadcast map: 506sports.com

Bears vs. Cowboys odds and predictions

Point spread: Cowboys -9.5

Total: 42.5 (over priced at -110, under priced at -110)

Moneyline: Cowboys -425, Bears +340

Betting splits: Info on spread splits from https://www.vsin.com/betting-resources/daily-betting-insights-for-mlb-nba-nhl/ (add this Saturday night)

Bears vs. Cowboys statistics

Bears

Points per game: 18, 25th

Passing yards per game: 126.3, 32nd

Rushing yards per game: 121.7, 14th

Points allowed per game: 18.9, 6th

Passing yards allowed per game: 180.3, 3rd

Rushing yards allowed per game: 149.7, 29th

Cowboys

Points per game: 19.1, 22nd

Passing yards per game: 183.3, 27th

Rushing yards per game: 121.7, 14th

Points allowed per game: 14.9, 2nd

Passing yards allowed per game: 185.1, 4th

Rushing yards allowed per game: 120.1, 19th

Bears vs. Cowboys injury report

Bears

Out: T Larry Borom (concussion)

Doubtful: None

Questionable: None

Cowboys

Out: None

Doubtful: RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)

Questionable: WR Noah Brown (foot), LB Devin Harper (Achilles), S Malik Hooker (hamstring), LB Micah Parsons (shoulder), TE Dalton Schultz (knee), T Terence Steele (neck), DE Sam Williams (knee)