How and what to watch for Cardinals vs. Vikings in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season

The Cardinals and Vikings face off in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Erik Buchinger

Syndication: Arizona Republic Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings will face off against one another on Sunday, October 30th from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

Who is playing?

The Cardinals (3-4) avoided a three-game losing streak last Thursday night when they knocked off the New Orleans Saints 42-34 at home. Arizona was actually outgained 494-326 but took advantage of three Andy Dalton interceptions in DeAndre Hopkins’ first game since returning from a suspension.

The Vikings (5-1) are coming out of the bye and will look for their fifth consecutive game. All of those victories came by a single possession as Minnesota has been able to hold strong in tight matchups. The Vikings went into the off week in a 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins, which were without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Jefferson went for 107 receiving yards.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

Both teams should be thinking postseason at this point especially for the Vikings, which have a golden opportunity to take advantage of what appears to be a down year for the Green Bay Packers. If things play out the way oddsmakers expect in Week 8, Minnesota would move into a 3.5-game lead for the top spot in the NFC North. The Cardinals are fortunate in being in a very winnable division as the Seattle Seahawks are the only team above .500 at just 4-3 in the NFC West.

Game pick — Cardinals to win

The Vikings won’t have as much of a rest advantage coming out of the bye week considering the Cardinals played in the Thursday night game in Week 7. Hopkins adds a significant weapon for Kyler Murray to throw to, and Minnesota could be feeling a bit too good with itself even though it was a few plays away from losing games during this winning streak.

Cardinals vs. Vikings TV info

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket
Broadcast map: 506sports.com

Cardinals vs. Vikings odds and predictions

Point spread: Vikings -3.5
Total: 49 (over priced at -110, under priced at -110)
Moneyline: Vikings -190, Cardinals +160

Cardinals vs. Vikings statistics

Cardinals

Points per game: 22.3, 15th
Passing yards per game: 221.3, 17th
Rushing yards per game: 121.9, 13th

Points allowed per game: 25.1, 27th
Passing yards allowed per game: 258.6, 25th
Rushing yards allowed per game: 101.1, 7th

Vikings

Points per game: 23.2, 13th
Passing yards per game: 242, 10th
Rushing yards per game: 97.8, 25th

Points allowed per game: 19.7, 12th
Passing yards allowed per game: 272, 28th
Rushing yards allowed per game: 112.5, 14th

Cardinals vs. Vikings injury report

Cardinals

Out: RB James Conner (ribs), G Max Garcia (shoulder), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (knee), CB Christian Matthew (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Questionable: T D.J. Humphries (back), CB Byron Murphy (back), K Matt Prater (right hip), RB Darrel Williams (knee)

Vikings

Out: DE Jonathan Bullard (illness)
Doubtful: None
Questionable: None

