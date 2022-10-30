Broncos vs. Jaguars inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

Broncos Injury Report:

Jaguars Injury Report:

The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 8 showdown in London. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET at Wembley Stadium and the game will stream on ESPN+.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know seven players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 8 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Broncos have a hefty injury report for this showdown in the U.K. They will be without DB Essang Bassey (hamstring), WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin), OT Cameron Fleming (quad), S Caden Sterns (hip), and LB Baron Browning (hip). QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) was a full participant in practice on Friday and will play after missing last week.

The Jaguars have just a few players on their injury report in London. DB Tevaughn Campbell, DE Adam Gotsis, and DB Tyrie Gillespie did not travel with the team overseas while WR Jamal Agnew (knee) is listed as questionable.