Panthers vs. Falcons inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 8 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes Benz Stadium and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we do know that three players will miss the game. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Panthers have a small injury list but have a few important names on it. RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) has been declared out of this contest with his injury while Juston Burris (hip), DE Marquis Haynes (illness), CB Jaycee Horn (ribs), and LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) have all been declared questionable.

The Falcons also have a small injury list heading into this battle for first place in the NFC South. S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) will both miss the game while CB Dee Alford (hamstring) is questionable.