Bears vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

The Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 8 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we do know that one player will be inactive. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bears have a very short injury list for this NFC showdown. The only person listed on it is T Larry Borom (concussion), who has been declared out for the contest.

The Cowboys have a heftier injury list than the Bears heading into this game. RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is listed as doubtful while WR Noah Brown (foot), LB Devin Harper (Achilles), S Malik Hooker (hamstring), LB Micah Parsons (shoulder), TE Dalton Schultz (knee), T Terence Steele (neck), and DE Sam Williams (knee) are all questionable.