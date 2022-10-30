Dolphins vs. Lions inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

Game day update: Amon-Ra St. Brown cleared the concussion protocol and will be available on Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 8 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we do know that six players will miss the contest.. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Dolphins have a handful of players listed on their injury report heading into this showdown. TE Tanner Conner (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem (groin), CB Xavien Howard (groin), P Thomas Morstead (illness), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back), and TE Durham Smythe (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

The Lions also have a hefty injury list for this game. S DeShon Elliott (finger), DE Charles Harris (groin), CB Mike Hughes (knee), CB Chase Lucas (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), and T Matt Nelson (calf) have all been declared out for Sunday’s matchup. Meanwhile, G Jonah Jackson (neck) and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) are questionable.