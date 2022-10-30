Cardinals vs. Vikings inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 8 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we do know that five players will miss this contest. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Cardinals will have a handful of players on the injury report for this matchup. RB James Conner (ribs), G Max Garcia (shoulder), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (knee), and CB Christian Matthew (hamstring) have all been declared out for this week. Meanwhile, T D.J. Humphries (back), CB Byron Murphy (back), K Matt Prater (right hip), and RB Darrel Williams (knee) are all questionable.

The Vikings have just one player listed on the injury report. DE Jonathan Bullard (illness) has been listed as questionable.