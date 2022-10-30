Raiders vs. Saints inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

Game day update: Davante Adams is feeling better after his “flu-like illness” and is expected to play, per Ian Rapoport.

The Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 8 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we do know that three players will miss the contest. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Raiders have quite a few players listed on their injury report heading into this matchup. S Johnathan Abram (illness), WR Davante Adams (illness), DE Tashawn Bower (illness), LB Divine Deablo (back, ankle), WR Mack Hollins (heel), WR D.J. Turner (hamstring), and TE Darren Waller (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

The Saints also have a large injury report for this showdown. WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), and WR Michael Thomas (foot) have all been declared out for this game. Meanwhile, CB Paulson Adebo (knee), TE Juwan Johnson (hamstring), DT David Onyemata (illness), G Andrus Peat (chest), and TE Adam Trautman (ankle) have all been listed as questionable.