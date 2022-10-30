Patriots vs. Jets inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

The New England Patriots and New York Jets are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 8 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we do know that three players will miss the game. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Patriots have several players on the injury report heading into this AFC East showdown. The team will be without C David Andrews (concussion) and DT Christian Barmore (knee) while WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), LB Anfernee Jennings (calf), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), LB Matt Judon (back), S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), and T Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) are all listed as questionable.

The Jets have just a few players on their injury list heading into the matchup. WR Corey Davis (knee) has been declared out while T Duane Brown (shoulder) and DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) are both listed as questionable.