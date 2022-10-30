Steelers vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 8 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we do know that two players will miss the contest.. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Steelers have just a few players listed on the injury report heading into this Keystone State showdown. DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) and CB Levi Wallace (shoulder) have both been declared out while K Chris Boswell (right groin) and CB Josh Jackson (groin) are both questionable.

As of now, the Eagles don’t have any players listed on the injury report for this matchup.