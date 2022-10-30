 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

The Steelers and Eagles meet in Week 8 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 8 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

By Nick Simon
Pittsburgh Steelers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 8 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we do know that two players will miss the contest.. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Steelers have just a few players listed on the injury report heading into this Keystone State showdown. DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) and CB Levi Wallace (shoulder) have both been declared out while K Chris Boswell (right groin) and CB Josh Jackson (groin) are both questionable.

As of now, the Eagles don’t have any players listed on the injury report for this matchup.

More From DraftKings Nation