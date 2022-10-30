Titans vs. Texans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

Game day update: Brandin Cooks is expected to play on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport. The team downgraded Ryan Tannehill to out, so he will be inactive.

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 8 showdown. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we do know that two players will miss this matchup. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Titans have a few players listed on the injury report for this AFC South showdown. FB Tory Carter (neck) and LB Rashad Weaver (back) have both been ruled out for the matchup while DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) are both questionable.

The Texans have a handful of players on their injury list for this game. G A.J. Cann (illness), DT Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), WR Brandin Cooks (wrist), G Kenyon Green (shoulder), DE Rasheem Green (knee), and C Justin McCray (hand) are all listed as questionable.