Commanders vs. Colts inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

Game day update: Logan Thomas is expected to play, per Adam Schefter.

The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 8 showdown. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we do know that seven players will miss the contest. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Commanders have quite a few players on their injury list for this matchup. WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), CB William Jackson (back), and TE Cole Turner (concussion) have all been declared out while WR Dyami Brown (groin), G Saahdiq Charles (illness), and TE Logan Thomas (calf) are all questionable.

The Colts have a few players on their injury report. DE Kwity Paye (ankle), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), and LB Grant Stuard (pectoral) will all miss this week’s showdown.