49ers vs. Rams inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 8 showdown. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we do know that five players will miss this matchup. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The 49ers have a handful of players on the injury report for this contest. DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (calf), FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger), and WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) have all been declared out. Meanwhile, WR Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and CB Jason Verrett (knee) are both questionable for this NFC West showdown.

The Rams have just two players on their injury list heading into Sunday’s game. RB Cam Akers (not injury related - personal matter) has been ruled out while WR Brandon Powell (ankle) is questionable.