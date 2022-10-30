Giants vs. Seahawks inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

Game day update: The Seahawks expect to have Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf both active for Sunday’s game, per Ian Rapoport.

The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 8 showdown. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Lumen Field and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we do know that seven players will mist this contest. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Giants have several players on their injury list heading into this NFC showdown. TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), G Ben Bredeson (knee), CB Cordale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), T Evan Neal (knee), and LB Oshane Ximines (quadricep) have all been declared out for the contest. Meanwhile, T Tyre Phillips (toe), S Jason Pinnock (foot), and DT Leonard Williams (elbow) are all listed as questionable.

The Seahawks have just two players on their injury report. LB Nick Bellore (concussion) has been ruled out while WR Penny Hart (hamstring) is questionable.