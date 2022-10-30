Packers vs. Bills inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

The Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 8 showdown. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium and the game will air on NBC.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we do know that three players will miss this contest. We will get the full list around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Packers have a handful of players on their injury list heading into this showdown. CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) and WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) have both been declared out while T David Bakhtiari (knee), LB Rashan Gary (concussion), G Elgton Jenkins (knee, foot), and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) are all listed as questionable for the contest.

The Bills have just two players on their injury list for this one. T Spencer Brown (ankle) will miss the game while RB Taiwan Jones (knee) is listed as questionable.