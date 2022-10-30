Rams WR Cooper Kupp suffers apparent ankle injury in Week 8 vs. 49ers

Post-game update: Sean McVay told the media after the gam that it looked like the injury was to Cooper Kupp’s ankle, but he didn’t have any new information, per Sarah Barshop.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp appeared to suffer an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Kupp went down after being tackled on a screen play that resulted in a first down and appeared to roll his ankle on the tackle. Kupp did walk off the field on his own power and if the game result was in doubt, he may have come back on the field.

The play where Cooper Kupp got hurt. Looked like his legs got rolled up underneath his body pic.twitter.com/bnUdNz0Zcn — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 30, 2022

Kupp had a massive first half in this game but failed to register a single catch until the fateful play in the second half. The 49ers did a great job limiting the star receiver, who has continued dominating the league after a record-setting 2021 season.

If Kupp were to miss time, that would make a significant dent in fantasy teams as he’s the top ranked receiver and one of the top scorers every week. If he does miss time, Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson would be LA’s top receiving options.