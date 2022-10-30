Tyler Higbee returns to game in Week 8 vs. 49ers

Update: Higbee has returned to the game.

Update: Higbee is officially questionable with a neck injury.

Update: Higbee has now gone to the locker room. Not a great sign for his availability for this game.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee came out of the game holding his arm early in the first quarter. He is now in the medical tent as the Rams drive in a 0-0 game. Higbee has been the Rams No. 2 target this season, and his loss would be a blow.

Through six games, Higbee has 34 catches on 50 targets and has 297 receiving yards and no touchdowns.