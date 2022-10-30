Patriots WR DeVante Parker OUT with knee injury in Week 8 vs. Jets

The New England Patriots are taking on the New York Jets in Week 8 of the NFL season. This is an important AFC East divisional game, and they will have to complete it without one of their best wide receivers. DeVante Parker went down on the first play of the game and wasn’t seen for the rest of the first half. He was questionable to return but has officially been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

The Patriots downgraded to DeVante Parker to OUT. He suffered a knee injury on the first play of the game and hasn't played since. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 30, 2022

Parker was targeted on the play, but didn’t come down with the reception. With his absence, teammate Jakobi Meyers has brought in five of his seven targets for 41 yards and a touchdown so far in the game. With the trade deadline looming, if it is a serious injury to Parker, the Patriots could look at acquiring another player. The other beneficiary has been RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who has brought in all five of his targets for 59 yards.