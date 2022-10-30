 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots WR DeVante Parker OUT with knee injury in Week 8 vs. Jets

Patriots WR DeVante Parker suffered a knee injury in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
DeVante Parker #1 of the New England Patriots carries the ball after completing a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are taking on the New York Jets in Week 8 of the NFL season. This is an important AFC East divisional game, and they will have to complete it without one of their best wide receivers. DeVante Parker went down on the first play of the game and wasn’t seen for the rest of the first half. He was questionable to return but has officially been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

Parker was targeted on the play, but didn’t come down with the reception. With his absence, teammate Jakobi Meyers has brought in five of his seven targets for 41 yards and a touchdown so far in the game. With the trade deadline looming, if it is a serious injury to Parker, the Patriots could look at acquiring another player. The other beneficiary has been RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who has brought in all five of his targets for 59 yards.

