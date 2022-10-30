 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson suffers injury in Week 8 vs. Jets

New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson suffered an injury in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots scores a 4-yard rushing touchdown during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Update: Stevenson is back for the Patriots.

The New England Patriots are playing an important divisional matchup against the New York Jets in Week 8 of the NFL season. Bad news for the Patriots as running back Rhamondre Stevenson is banged up and is in the blue medical tent on the sideline. He limped to the tent, so it is expected to be a lower leg injury of some sort that they are checking out.

So long as Stevenson is sidelined, it will be Damien Harris leading the running backs.

