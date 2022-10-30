Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson suffers injury in Week 8 vs. Jets

Update: Stevenson is back for the Patriots.

The New England Patriots are playing an important divisional matchup against the New York Jets in Week 8 of the NFL season. Bad news for the Patriots as running back Rhamondre Stevenson is banged up and is in the blue medical tent on the sideline. He limped to the tent, so it is expected to be a lower leg injury of some sort that they are checking out.

So long as Stevenson is sidelined, it will be Damien Harris leading the running backs.