 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AJ Dillon suffers leg injury in Week 8 vs. Bills

AJ Dillon suffered a leg injury in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the ball off to AJ Dillon #28 before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 23, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Update: Some possible good news, as Dillon is walking around on the sideline giving fist-bumps to his teammates, per Matt Schniedman.

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon was tackled awkwardly and was subsequently helped off the field. He appeared to be favoring his left knee, but it’s hard to know at this point. Aaron Jones has been putting up good numbers tonight, and will likely continue to get plenty of work, especially if Dillon can’t come back soon.

More From DraftKings Nation