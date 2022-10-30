AJ Dillon suffers leg injury in Week 8 vs. Bills

Update: Some possible good news, as Dillon is walking around on the sideline giving fist-bumps to his teammates, per Matt Schniedman.

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon was tackled awkwardly and was subsequently helped off the field. He appeared to be favoring his left knee, but it’s hard to know at this point. Aaron Jones has been putting up good numbers tonight, and will likely continue to get plenty of work, especially if Dillon can’t come back soon.