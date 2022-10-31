Bengals vs. Browns inactives: Who is not playing in Week 8

The Bengals and Browns wrap up Week 8 when they meet on Monday Night Football. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Bengals can move back into a first place tie with a win while the Browns are looking to just climb back into the divisional race.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know of some notable names that will not be playing. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bengals will be deactivating WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Stanley Morgan, and DT Josh Tupou due to injury. CB Eli Apple is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Browns will be without OT Joe Haeg, TE David Njoku, OG Wyatt Teller, and CB Denzel Ward were all ruled out on Saturday due to injury. Their questionable list is also pretty significant with a group including TE Pharaoh Brown (concussion, neck), CB Greg Newsome (oblique), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee), and CB Greedy Williams (illness).