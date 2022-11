Update: Brissett was able to return to the game after the Bengals missed their field goal, but appears to be hurting still.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett was just tackled by at least five Bengals defenders and ended up having the ball knocked out and caught for an interception. He was taken down hard and appeared to be hurt when getting back up and to the sideline. We’ll see if he can return to the game.