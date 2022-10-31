Mark Andrews injury update ahead of Week 9 vs. Saints

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told the press that tight end Mark Andrews avoided any major injuries in the Ravens’ victory over the Buccaneers on Thursday. Andrews left the game with a shoulder injury.

The Ravens don’t play again until Monday, November 5, when they face the New Orleans Saints, so Andrews has the most recovery time possible with two back-to-back weeks. He is also dealing with an ankle injury, and if he sits out in Week 9, rookie Isaiah Likely will see more targets.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Likely scored his first ever NFL touchdown in the same game that Andrews was injured in, adding 77 yards for a season-high performance. It’s good news for the Ravens that they have a strong backup in Likely, but Andrews is a huge loss when he’s not on the field. The starting TE has scored five touchdowns and leads the team in receiving yards with 488 this season.

He may end up having enough time to recover, though, so keep an eye on injury reports this week.