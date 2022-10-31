 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rashod Bateman to miss a ‘few weeks’ ahead of Week 9 vs. Saints

We break down the news that Rashod Bateman has a foot injury. What it means for Week 9 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Rashod Bateman #7 of the Baltimore Ravens and Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers compete for a ball during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens moved to 5-3 with a win against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately, head coach John Harbaugh says they lost their No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman for “a few weeks,” per Jonas Shaffer.

Bateman is dealing with a foot injury that had kept him out, but that he appeared to be over. According to Harbaugh, the injury isn’t just a “tweak,” but more significant. Harbaugh sounds as if this injury could last for a while, but no timetable was given. We’ll see if he needs to go on I.R. or not, but foot injuries are tough, as we see from this case.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson appear to be the the main beneficiaries of Bateman missing time. Mark Andrews is always going to get as many targets as they can find for him, but he is also dealing with injuries.

