Rashod Bateman to miss a ‘few weeks’ ahead of Week 9 vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens moved to 5-3 with a win against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately, head coach John Harbaugh says they lost their No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman for “a few weeks,” per Jonas Shaffer.

Bateman is dealing with a foot injury that had kept him out, but that he appeared to be over. According to Harbaugh, the injury isn’t just a “tweak,” but more significant. Harbaugh sounds as if this injury could last for a while, but no timetable was given. We’ll see if he needs to go on I.R. or not, but foot injuries are tough, as we see from this case.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson appear to be the the main beneficiaries of Bateman missing time. Mark Andrews is always going to get as many targets as they can find for him, but he is also dealing with injuries.