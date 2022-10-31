Cooper Kupp injury update ahead of Week 9 vs. Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 and to add injury to insult, their star receiver sprained his ankle with the game out of reach. It does appear that Cooper Kupp has avoided the dreaded high-ankle sprain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and is considered day-to-day as the Rams prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kupp, as you know, has been impossible to cover, even with defenses knowing he is most-likely to see the ball. Through 7 games, Kupp has 64 receptions for 686 yards and 5 touchdowns. He’s not on last year’s torrid pace, but he’s having another great season to be sure.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

The Rams got Van Jefferson back last week and we saw Allen Robinson a bit more involved than usual If Kupp were to miss, those two along with tight end Tyler Higbee would be the main beneficiaries.