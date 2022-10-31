Irv Smith Jr. dealing with high-ankle sprain ahead of Week 9 vs. Commanders

The Minnesota Vikings won yet another game to take a commanding lead in the NFC North with their 6-1 record, but it does look like they’ll be without their starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. for a little while. He reportedly is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. That injury is usually a 4-week absence, but your mileage may vary. Fowler calls it 3-4 weeks.

Smith hasn’t lived up to fantasy football expectations, with just 22 receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns. At this point, it doesn’t look like a breakout is coming anytime soon unfortunately.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Johnny Mundt is Smith’s backup, and he even scored a touchdown in Week 8, but it was his only catch and it was a 1-yarder. He’ll have some touchdown or bust appeal in deep 2TE leagues, but for us normies, he’s not worth adding, even if Adam Thielen were to miss a game or two. .