Irv Smith Jr. dealing with high-ankle sprain, heading to IR

We break down the news that Irv Smith Jr. has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 9 and beyond.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) warms up before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Miami Dolphins on October 16, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tuesday PM Update: Smith is expected to be sidelined 8-10 weeks due to his ankle sprain and will be heading to IR. This makes sense with Minnesota's trade for tight end TJ Hockenson on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Vikings won yet another game to take a commanding lead in the NFC North with their 6-1 record, but it does look like they’ll be without their starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. for a little while. He reportedly is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. That injury is usually a 4-week absence, but your mileage may vary. Fowler calls it 3-4 weeks.

Smith hasn’t lived up to fantasy football expectations, with just 22 receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns. At this point, it doesn’t look like a breakout is coming anytime soon unfortunately.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Johnny Mundt is Smith’s backup, and he even scored a touchdown in Week 8, but it was his only catch and it was a 1-yarder. He’ll have some touchdown or bust appeal in deep 2TE leagues, but for us normies, he’s not worth adding, even if Adam Thielen were to miss a game or two. .

