Mark Ingram out 3-4 weeks with MCL sprain ahead of Week 9 vs. Ravens

The New Orleans Saints took it to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, but they did lose their backup running back in the process. Mark Ingram sprained his MCL and will likely be out 3-4 weeks, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ingram has 51 carries for 198 yards and one touchdown, while catching 11 passes for 46 yards. The starter, Alvin Kamara, has just 95 carries, so Ingram has seen a decent amount of work this season. He hasn’t done a whole lot with those touches, but Kamara hadn’t either, that is until he scored his first, second and third touchdowns of the season in Week 8.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Ingram isn’t a fantasy play and his backup, Dwayne Washington, isn’t going to be either. He would likely need a Kamara injury to have any fantasy value, which we likely be capped by a committee and Taysom Hill.