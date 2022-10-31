Jonathan Taylor dealing with twisted ankle ahead of Week 9 vs. Patriots

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed on Monday that running back Jonathan Taylor re-aggravated his right ankle during Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. The head coach said that the All-Pro twisted it during the first quarter and team doctors will evaluate the injury later this afternoon.

Taylor has been dealing with this injury to his right ankle throughout the first half of the regular season, missing two games as a result. He has taken a step back from his breakout 2021 campaign a season ago, taking 107 carries for 462 yards and one touchdown through six games. The Colts have dropped two straight contests and can ill afford to lose their star offensive weapon.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Fantasy managers who drafted Taylor should monitor his status throughout the week, particularly how much he practices on Thursday and Friday. As always, backup Nyheim Hines will be on standby should Taylor not be able to go against the New England Patriots this Sunday.