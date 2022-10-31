Gus Edwards doubtful for Week 9 vs. Saints on MNF

Saturday Update: Edwards is officially listed as doubtful for Monday night’s game.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews and RB Gus Edwards are listed as doubtful for Monday night’s game vs. the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2022

Thursday update: Gus Edwards did not participate in Thursday practice with the Ravens due to his hamstring injury ahead of Baltimore’s Monday night matchup against the Buccaneers.

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, but accrued injuries to some of their starting offensive skill players, namely Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman and Gus Edwards. Edwards injured his hamstring and was forced from the game. On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Edwards is day-to-day and questionable for Monday night against the Saints.

Edwards is coming off a season ending knee injury, but has looked good since his return. He’s rushed 27 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns in his almost two games this season.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

If Edwards can’t go on Monday night, Kenyan Drake appears to have the lead role under wraps, but Justice Hill would also see work. Drake rushed 7 times for 62 yards and caught 4 passes for 5 yards and a touchdown last week while Hill ran 4 times for 28 yards. Drake is the spot start if Edwards is out.