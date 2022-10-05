Isaiah McKenzie returns to practice Thursday ahead of Week 5 vs. Steelers

Thursday update: McKenzie has returned to practice wearing a red non-contact jersey, per Joe Buscaglia.

Wednesday late update: It appears the McKenzie was unable to get a limited practice in on Wednesday, as he was listed as “DNP.” This does make his status moving forward a little more unclear as he goes through concussion protocol.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie suffered a concussion last week against the Baltimore Ravens and is still in concussion protocol Wednesday, per Jay Skurski. The good news is that McKenzie will be able to get in a limited practice, which means he’s on the right track to pass through concussion protocols by Sunday if he doesn’t have a setback.

McKenzie would also be in line for more work, as Jamison Crowder broke his ankle last week and both spend a good amount of time in the slot.

Fantasy football implications

If McKenzie plays, he will be a good start in fantasy football against a weak Steelers pass defense. If he can’t go, we’ll likely see more of Khalil Shakir. But, at this point it really does look like McKenzie will be cleared with a limited day on Friday.