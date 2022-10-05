Dak Prescott injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys have incredibly gone 3-0 since Dak Prescott fractured his thumb in their Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Thanks to some steady play from backup Cooper Rush, Dallas has beaten the Bengals, Giants and Commanders. This week they get Aaron Donald and the Rams in Los Angeles, but it’s not looking great for Prescott to be able to go.

Prescott will work on the side on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport.

As he continues his recovery from a thumb fracture, #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is expected to work off to the side, source said. He’ll be present, as always, but not at a point of being involved in practice in a substantial way. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2022

Earlier, owner Jerry Jones told reporters that Prescott couldn’t grip the ball as well as he needed to yet. At this point they’re just waiting on the healing process and we should be able to tell if he’s taking steps forward by his practice participation. For Wednesday it appears like he will be a non participant once again.

Fantasy football implications

The good news for the Cowboys fantasy players is that Rush has been competent. CeeDee Lamb has been getting a big workload and putting up fantasy points, while Michael Gallup returned last week and caught a touchdown. Prescott should be able to elevate the offense even more, but right now you can feel okay with starting your relevant Cowboys fantasy players.