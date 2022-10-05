 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dak Prescott injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Rams

We break down the news that Dak Prescott has a thumb injury. What it means for Week 5 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have incredibly gone 3-0 since Dak Prescott fractured his thumb in their Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Thanks to some steady play from backup Cooper Rush, Dallas has beaten the Bengals, Giants and Commanders. This week they get Aaron Donald and the Rams in Los Angeles, but it’s not looking great for Prescott to be able to go.

Prescott will work on the side on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport.

Earlier, owner Jerry Jones told reporters that Prescott couldn’t grip the ball as well as he needed to yet. At this point they’re just waiting on the healing process and we should be able to tell if he’s taking steps forward by his practice participation. For Wednesday it appears like he will be a non participant once again.

Fantasy football implications

The good news for the Cowboys fantasy players is that Rush has been competent. CeeDee Lamb has been getting a big workload and putting up fantasy points, while Michael Gallup returned last week and caught a touchdown. Prescott should be able to elevate the offense even more, but right now you can feel okay with starting your relevant Cowboys fantasy players.

