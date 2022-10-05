 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dawson Knox injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Steelers

We break down the news that Knox is missing Wednesday practice. What it means for Week 5 and beyond.

grace.mcdermott
&nbsp;Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox did not participate in practice on Wednesday ahead of the Bills’ matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Knox has been dealing with multiple injuries this season, though his most recent issues affected his back and hips.

Knox was able to play this past weekend against the Ravens, adding three receptions for 40 yards.

Fantasy football implications

If Knox misses the game, TE Quintin Morris will likely see more snaps. Knox played 47 snaps in Week 4, compared to Morris’ appearance in 16 snaps. Morris was targeted just once against the Ravens.

Bills QB Josh Allen has not been favoring his tight ends as targets, and will likely continue to look toward receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis for the majority of pass plays.

