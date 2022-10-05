Tom Brady injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Falcons

Week 5 of the NFL season will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Atlanta Falcons. The NFC South divisional opponents will meet twice this year, with the first taking place this weekend. Quarterback Tom Brady is dealing with shoulder soreness and isn’t officially practicing on Wednesday, per Rick Stroud.

Fantasy football implications

Let’s be honest, at this point, there isn’t much concern that Brady is taking it easy. He was initially supposed to have Wednesdays off every week as an extra rest day. I mean, the guy is 45 years old and is still throwing passes at an NFL caliber and rate. He did mention in a tweet that he is doing extra rehab on his shoulder after games, but again probably nothing to worry about. If Brady ends up missing practice starting on Thursday, then it might be time to start eyeing that panic button. For now, he is just missing practice on Wednesday, and it is something to keep an eye on. Still plan on starting Brady this weekend against the Falcons.

If it worsens and he is downgraded, you are going to need to pivot to a different team’s quarterback. Despite the weapons around him, I still wouldn't trust Blaine Gabbert for my lineup unless I was super desperate.